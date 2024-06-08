After the success of ‘12th Fail’, fans had been waiting with bated breath to see what the versatile Vikrant Massey has in store next. Naturally, when it was announced that he would be starring in a heist comedy for his upcoming project, fans of the actor could not contain their excitement. Titled ‘Blackout’, the dark comedy thriller movie features a cast of talented actors along with Massey. The movie is available to stream on JioCinema. In case, you are planning to add ‘Blackout’ to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about this movie.
‘Blackout’: Story
Set in Pune, ‘Blackout’ follows the events of a single night. The movie follows crime reporter Lenny D’Souza (played by Vikrant Massey) who steps out to buy bread and eggs on one unfateful night. His life changes when he gets into an accident with another van which was filled with robbers and their loot. Lenny decides to run away with one of their boxes hoping that it would change his life. Things take a different turn when he runs over a man on his way back. The man is seemingly dead, and he is joined by a drunkard named Bewdya (played by Sunil Grover) as he plans to get rid of the body. But things are not as simple as it seems. He ends up getting caught by two men – Theek and Thaak (played by Karan Sudhakar Sonawane and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge) – when he digs a grave to bury the body. However, the body comes back to life, and they run away from the spot.
As they are running away from the graveyard, a series of events ensues that leads to Lenny being followed by the cops. A woman, named Shruti (played by Mouni Roy), seeks help from him and he takes her in his car. As the story pans out, it is revealed that his life is in danger and that his wife is sleeping with his best friend.
‘Blackout’: Performances
Vikrant Massey, typically known for his intense roles, brings a refreshing change as a crime reporter who executes sting operations with playful charm. It is heartwarming to see him try a new genre and not stick out like a sore thumb. His performance is earnest. It will leave you with a smile on your face, it does not have the capacity to leave you giggling or rolling on the floor laughing.
What balances Massey’s role is the performance by Sunil Grover. Portraying Bewdya, an unhinged character who speaks in shayaris, he leaves the audience in splits. His look resembles a mix of Shah Rukh Khan from ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’ Add to it, he plays the role of a don. Known for his excellent comic talent, he effortlessly funny lines with a straight face and seamlessly transitions to action, showcasing his versatility.
Karan Sudhakar Sonawane and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, known for their viral Instagram reels, deliver an average performance as street thugs, Theek and Thaak. Their camaraderie is a joy to watch on the screen. Their comic timing feels a little off in certain places, but overall, they have done a good job with what was given to them.
Mouni Roy delivers a performance that is cringe to look at. She is balanced by Jisshu Sengupta who shines in his playful role. Chhaya Kadam also kind of disappointed with her performance, there was just so much that she could have done with her character of ex-MLA Anita Naik.
‘Blackout’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
What works for ‘Blackout’ is how fast-paced the movie is. Debutant director Devang Bhavsar has packed quite a lot of elements in the two-hour time frame. It is because that the film has something going on every minute, you cannot afford to hit the skip button. While this works on paper, it has translated into a muddy and confused affair on the screen. The constant jumps between the timelines and the excessive number of elements in the movie just make it confusing to watch. By the time, you understand one twist, the makers add another twist to the movie.
The writing by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal has a lot of meta references throughout the film. From using the ‘Sonam Gupta’ joke to using the line ‘Accha chalta hoon duaaon main yaad rakhna’ in a poignant scene where you are supposed to feel sad for Lenny, these meta jokes ensure that you are entertained. And that’s just about it. The dialogue which is supposed to be funny falls flat on the face. The scenes just follow each other without any logic or cohesion. What could have been a chaotically funny heist comedy is reduced to mere chaos.
The music of the film is nothing that will remain with you even after the credits have rolled. While the original music of ‘Blackout’ fails to make an impact, what works is how the makers have incorporated other popular songs in the narrative – for example, the use of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in a pivotal scene. The way the song has been used will definitely make you guffaw.
‘Blackout’: Cast & Crew
Director: Devang Bhavsar
Writer: Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Anant Vijay Joshi, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Chhaya Kadam, Jisshu Sengupta, Ruhani Singh, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Kelly Dorji
Available On: JioCinema
Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes
Languages: Hindi
‘Blackout’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
After watching ‘Blackout’, all I can say is that the movie was overambitious. The writing was just not up to the mark, and neither was the direction. The movie boasted some of the most talented actors in the industry right now. But the way that the story was constructed made it impossible for these actors to save the film. It felt like they were placed on a sinking ship. The only time the movie picks up pace and gives you something to actually laugh at is the last 10 minutes. The plot lines and the character arcs also seem forced, and it leaves you with a feeling of ‘Kuch Bhi.’ I am going with 1.5 stars.