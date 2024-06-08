‘Blackout’: Story

Set in Pune, ‘Blackout’ follows the events of a single night. The movie follows crime reporter Lenny D’Souza (played by Vikrant Massey) who steps out to buy bread and eggs on one unfateful night. His life changes when he gets into an accident with another van which was filled with robbers and their loot. Lenny decides to run away with one of their boxes hoping that it would change his life. Things take a different turn when he runs over a man on his way back. The man is seemingly dead, and he is joined by a drunkard named Bewdya (played by Sunil Grover) as he plans to get rid of the body. But things are not as simple as it seems. He ends up getting caught by two men – Theek and Thaak (played by Karan Sudhakar Sonawane and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge) – when he digs a grave to bury the body. However, the body comes back to life, and they run away from the spot.