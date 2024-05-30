Art & Entertainment

‘Blackout’ Trailer Review: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover Promise A Crazy One-Night Story

Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover and many others come together to star in ‘Blackout’. The trailer of the same has been released online and the film shall be releases on Jio Cinema soon.

‘Blackout’
‘Blackout’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Blackout’ is all set to be releases on June 7 on JioCinema. This captivating story of humour, suspense, and intrigue stars Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. It promises to give audiences a memorable movie experience as the trailer gives you the narrative of a crazy one-night story. Devang Shashin Bhavsar wrote and directed ‘Blackout’, while Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari produced it.

The release of the ‘Blackout’ trailer gives audiences a glimpse into the heart-pounding suspense and fascinating plot that awaits us all. Here’s getting a taste of the harrowing adventure that unfolds throughout the movie by checking out the trailer:

‘Blackout’ transports you as the audience on a fascinating trip through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness shrouds the city in mystery. As crime reporter Lenny, portrayed by Vikrant Massey, becomes embroiled in a web of greed and tragedy, the film unfolds a series of surprising twists and turns that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film seems to be on the lines of films like ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘Mumbaikar’ and many others where a lot is happening in a span of a few hours and somehow the protagonist finds himself/herself stuck in the middle of it all. It always warrants for a special time at the cinemas as the film ends up leaving you on the edge of your seats throughout. Will ‘Blackout’ also turn out to be something similar?

Well, you’ll have to watch ‘Blackout’ on JioCinema on June 7 to find out.

