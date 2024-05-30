‘Blackout’ Trailer Review: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover Promise A Crazy One-Night Story

The film seems to be on the lines of films like ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘Mumbaikar’ and many others where a lot is happening in a span of a few hours and somehow the protagonist finds himself/herself stuck in the middle of it all. It always warrants for a special time at the cinemas as the film ends up leaving you on the edge of your seats throughout. Will ‘Blackout’ also turn out to be something similar?