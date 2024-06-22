Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’

In other news, Riteish will also appear in 'Kakuda', a horror comedy co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. 'Kakuda' is set in the curse-inflicted village of Ratodi in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. In the film, every house in the district has two doors -- a normal-sized one and a smaller one. The plot revolves around a peculiar ritual that requires the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7.15 p.m. Failure to comply invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for 'Munjya'.