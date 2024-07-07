Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh

Screwvala, known for backing films such as “Swades”, “A Wednesday”, “Udaan”, and “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, said he chooses to look on the bright side. "I don't disagree with anything that everyone is saying because when you're trying to look at the different things that actually take the industry to the next level, I think we're at that cusp. So, I don't look at the cup that is half empty, I look at the cup that is half full. There's a lot that we need to do across the board."