Horror movies have often used and overused certain storylines. But the beauty of this genre lies in how the same storyline can be used by filmmakers in different ways to evoke a sense of terror and dread in the audience. The latest horror film on the block is ‘Abigail.’ The film has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who are famous for popular horror flicks like ‘Ready or Not’ (2019), ‘Scream’ (2022), and also ‘Scream VI’ (2023). Going by their filmography, ‘Abigail’ can be expected to be a mix between a slasher film and a B-grade horror flick. After a run in theatres, the movie is now available to watch on BookMyShow Stream. In case you are planning to add a horror flick to your weekend binge-watch, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Abigail.’