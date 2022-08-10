Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Mini Mathur Promises 'Mind The Malhotras Season 2' Will Be 'Messier, Crazier, Funnier'

The popular sitcom, 'Mind the Malhotras' with its rib-tickling one-liners, is set to regale audiences once again.

Still from 'Mind the Malhotras'

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 2:22 pm

Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday and released the trailer of the second season of the rib-tickling, funny sitcom.



The comedy-drama stars Mini, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D'souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith.

"We're FINALLY back, and how! Playing Shefali Malhotra has given me enormous love, appreciation, and admiration from the audience," said Mini.

"I'm super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor. I hope that Rishabh and Shefalis not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season. Without divulging more, I can safely say that 'Mind the Malhotras Season 2' will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)



The maiden season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Cyrus) and Shefali's (Mini) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season 2 with more drama, fun and entertainment quotient as they prioritise individual professional goals.

While Shefali runs the race for followers as an online Chef, Rishabh is all engrossed in his merger to become a millionaire. Due to marital and family tensions, the couple seeks therapy to strike the right balance.

'Mind the Malhotras Season 2' is filled with funny twists and unexpected turns that will make viewers' burst in laughter.

Cyrus said "Season 1 was amazing, and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received. While I'm excited about season 2, I'm also a little nervous and hope that viewers continue showering their love on us like before".

The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, it is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show 'La Famiglia' distributed by Armoza formats.

'Mind the Malhotras Season 2' will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 12.

