Prime Video announces the season two of the much-awaited hit sitcom 'Mind the Malhotras' and has launched the show's hilarious trailer today. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the second season of the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur as Shefali and Cyrus Sahukar as Rishabh, who are back to tickle viewers’ funny bones with their rollercoaster marital journey. The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the series starting August 12.

With the show, the Malhotras are back to leaving the audience in splits with the perfect dose of entertainment. The comedy-drama also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith.

The maiden season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Cyrus) and Shefali's (Mini) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season 2 with more drama, fun, and entertainment quotient as they prioritize individual professional goals. While Shefali runs the race for followers as an online Chef, Rishabh is all engrossed in his merger to become a millionaire. Due to marital and family tensions, the couple seeks therapy to strike the right balance. Mind the Malhotras Season 2 is filled with fun twists and unexpected turns that will make viewers burst in laughter.

"We're FINALLY back, and how! Playing Shefali Malhotra has given me enormous love, appreciation, and admiration from the audience,” said Mini Mathur. “I'm super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor. I hope that Rishabh and Shefali's not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season. Without divulging more, I can safely say that Mind the Malhotras Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable.”

"The Malhotras have returned to spice up life once again. As Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun, entertainment, and masti,” said Cyrus Sahukar. “Season 1 was amazing, and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received. While I'm excited about season 2, I’m also a little nervous and hope that viewers continue showering their love on us like before."