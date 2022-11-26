Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Masterclass On 'Beats And Rhythm' In IFFI

Noted composer G. V. Prakash Kumar and music director Sneha Khanwalkar shared the knowledge of 'Beats and Rhythm' to participants of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sneha Khanwalkar addressed the participants in the Masterclass on the topic 'Beats and Rhythm' on Saturday.

G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sneha Khanwalkar addressed the participants in the Masterclass on the topic 'Beats and Rhythm' on Saturday.

"There are no hard-core and static rules to compose for a film. Composing for a film is based on the demand of the story and director," said G. V. Prakash Kumar.

He said that music has no continuity; it's always situational and dynamic. "Music score should tell the story, portray the character and justify the situation, in a way enriching the whole experience of the story-telling process," he added.

He said that music is an essential part of our life and culture and it has been with us since our inception.

Sharing his experience of composing for various films, he said that the trust and love between the director and music composer is an important aspect. "Sometimes music enhances the story telling in a film and sometimes it's not required as the silence reflects the intensity," he said.

Highlighting the importance of folk music, G. V. Prakash Kumar said folk music, tone and words are being used to justify the location, culture and plot of the story. "A composer should keep the geographical and cultural milieu in mind to set the music for a particular story," he said.

Music director Sneha Khanwalkar said composing music is a composite and complex process, which requires utmost passion.

Composer Sneha said if somebody will compose music based on his own experience, environment and culture, it will always be original and unique.

The session was moderated by National Award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

