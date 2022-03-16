Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Iman Vellani Starrer 'Ms Marvel' To Be Released On OTT In June

Iman Vellani Starrer 'Ms Marvel' To Be Released On OTT In June
Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel in the film. Marvel Studios

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 3:04 pm

'Ms Marvel,' Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim hero, will debut on Disney Plus on June 8. The studio also released the first trailer for the series, which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American adolescent growing up in Jersey City.

"The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel," read the tweet on Marvel Studio's Twitter page shared on Tuesday.

According to Deadline, Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yet Kamala feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols.

'Bad Boys for Life' helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like 'The Walking Dead', have directed the episodes of the series.

Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy, serves as head writer on the project.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha also round out the cast of 'Ms Marvel'.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Ali serve as executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson.

First appearing in the comics in 2014, Ms Marvel was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.

[With Inputs From PTI] 

