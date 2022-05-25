Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Mansoor Khan Says He Found Akshay Kumar's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Comment Condescending

Actor Akshay Kumar earlier said that the creators of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' informed him he was 'trash' and that he did not pass the film's audition. Mansoor Khan, the film's director, has now replied to the claim.

Mansoor Khan And Akshay Kumar Instagram

Updated: 25 May 2022 4:24 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated 30 years in the industry earlier this year. He earlier said in an interview that he was unable to crack the 1992 movie ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’s' audition and that the producers believed he was "terrible." Now, in an recent interview Mansoor Khan, the director of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, has explained why he didn't pick Kumar for the part.

Khan directed and Nasir Hussain produced the 1992 Indian sports drama film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. Actors Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh, Deepak Tijori, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda played key roles in the film. 

In an earlier interview with Mid-day, Kumar spoke about ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ and how he was not cast in the film. "Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me,” he had said.

Khan told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, "What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' surprised me. I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it. The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap.”

Khan has also directed ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Josh’, in addition to ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’. He also produced the film ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008. Khan quit the film business at the zenith of his success to become a farmer in the little village of Coonoor. 

Kumar was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. He recovered and began advertising for his forthcoming film ‘Prithviraj’ on Monday. Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar makes her Bollywood debut in this film.

