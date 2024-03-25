Art & Entertainment

Manish Gulati On How He Woke Up To Sound Of Drums During Holi When He Was A Child

Actor Manish Gulati, who is known for his work in the Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Cat’, has reminisced a story from his childhood with regards to the festival of Holi.

I
IANS
Instagram
Manish Gulati Photo: Instagram
The actor spoke with IANS on Sunday and recollected the Holi celebrations from his childhood, and said that he remembers waking up to the sound of drums on the occasion of Holi. He also shared that he plans on celebrating Holi with his friends.

He told IANS: “Holi has always held a special place in my heart, especially reminiscing about the vibrant festivities back in my hometown Punjab. This year, I'm thrilled to celebrate with friends and family in Mumbai, planning to indulge in traditional rituals, delicious treats, and, of course, the colours.”

He further mentioned, “One childhood memory that stands out is waking up to the sound of drums and the excitement of drenching everyone in colours and water, spreading laughter and happiness all around.”

