Makers Of 'RRV', Starring Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Lock September 2 Release Date

Gireeshaaya's directorial 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' starring 'Uppena' fame Vaisshnav Tej and 'Romantic' actress Ketika Sharma is set to release on September 2, this year.
To announce the date of release, the creators of the film published a stunning, romantic new poster featuring the lead pair.
The Love, Laughter & Drama filled Youthful Family Entertainer #RangaRangaVaibhavanga locks a POWERFUL Release Date 💥🤙— SVCC (@SVCCofficial) July 13, 2022
In theatres from September 2nd 🎦🍿#PanjaVaisshnavTej @TheKetikaSharma @ThisIsDSP @GIREESAAYA @SVCCofficial @BvsnP @SonyMusicSouth#RRVOnSep2nd pic.twitter.com/dfZwocn3pN
September 2 is a special day that marks the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, Tej's uncle, which is why the makers have made special effort to release the movie on that day.
So far, the promotional content has generated a lot of interest. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack for the film, which was produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra label.
[With Inputs From IANS]