Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Makers Of 'RRV', Starring Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Lock September 2 Release Date

Gireeshaaya's directorial 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' starring Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma will release on September 2.

A Still From The 'RRV' Trailer
A Still From The 'RRV' Trailer YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:56 am

Gireeshaaya's directorial 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' starring 'Uppena' fame Vaisshnav Tej and 'Romantic' actress Ketika Sharma is set to release on September 2, this year.



To announce the date of release, the creators of the film published a stunning, romantic new poster featuring the lead pair.

September 2 is a special day that marks the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, Tej's uncle, which is why the makers have made special effort to release the movie on that day.

So far, the promotional content has generated a lot of interest. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack for the film, which was produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra label.

Related stories

Makers Of 'Agent' Announce The Teaser Release Date Of The Akhil Akkineni-Starrer

Makers Of Next Mahesh Babu-Starrer Announce Filming, Release Dates

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vaisshnav Tej Ketaki Sharma Pawan Kalyan Devi Sri Prasad RRV Ranga Ranga Vibhavanga Movie Release Date
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

India Becomes World’s 8th Most Desired Country To Relocate, Beats Italy And Germany

India Becomes World’s 8th Most Desired Country To Relocate, Beats Italy And Germany