Makers Of 'RRV', Starring Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Lock September 2 Release Date

Gireeshaaya's directorial 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' starring 'Uppena' fame Vaisshnav Tej and 'Romantic' actress Ketika Sharma is set to release on September 2, this year.





To announce the date of release, the creators of the film published a stunning, romantic new poster featuring the lead pair.

September 2 is a special day that marks the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, Tej's uncle, which is why the makers have made special effort to release the movie on that day.



So far, the promotional content has generated a lot of interest. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack for the film, which was produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra label.

[With Inputs From IANS]