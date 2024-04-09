'Maidaan': Mumbai Court Orders Boney Kapoor To Pay Rs 96 Lakh To A Vendor; Here's Why

After several delays, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' which was supposed to hit the screens on April 10, will now release on April 11. Ahead of its release, Boney Kapoor's production has landed into trouble. As per a report in Free Press Journal, a Mumbai court has ordered Boney to pay a whopping amount of Rs 96 lakh to a vendor who had filed a case against him for non-payment of dues.
For the unversed, the vendor had taken legal against Boney Kapoor as he claimed that the filmmaker delayed his payment which amounted to Rs 1 crore for over two years. He was supposed to get the payment for supplying equipment during the making of the film.
The same portal reported that the vendor won the legal battle, and the Mumbai court ordered Kapoor to pay the whopping amount. The verdict stated, "The Honourable court be pleased to direct the defendants to furnish security in the sum of Rs 96,06,743, to produce and place at the disposal of the court, when required, the said property or the value of the same, or such portion thereof as may be sufficient to satisfy the decree''.
After the verdict was announced, the vendor issued an official statement that read, "He (Boney Kapoor) had refused to pay the interest even after holding back the payment for over 2 years. The demand for our rightful dues was termed as 'arm twisting' and 'blackmailing'. But eventually, what is right will always win and so have we!"
The statement further read, "I really hope that people in this industry understand that no one should actually be taken advantage of or be bullied and should fight for what is rightfully theirs! When they work so hard for it, they should get what they deserve and nothing less''.
The court has ordered Boney Kapoor to pay the money within 8 days. He is yet to comment on the verdict.