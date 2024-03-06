The series features Rajat Kapoor in the leading role of the ship’s captain. However, there seems to more than what meets the eye. It’s not just a story about pirates attacking a ship and taking control of it, and then looting them and leaving the seamen stranded. The story seems to have a hidden layer in it that talks about what cargo is actually being taken on that ship. The story soon introduces the second important character of the series played by Vivek Gomber. Now, he seems to be a businessman who is in between a rock and a hard place because the ship has been hijacked in the middle of the sea. The cargo is important to him, and therefore, he is seen reaching the ship somehow and trying to negotiate a deal with the pirates. But is he actually trying to save the seamen? Or is he trying to hide an illegal trade in his cargo? Well, whatever it is, it sure seems interesting.