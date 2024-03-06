If you’ve seen Tom Hanks’ ‘Captain Phillips’ and loved it, then you sure are in for a treat once again. Disney+ Hotstar is here with their new web series, ‘Lootere’. The series revolves around the concept of Somalian pirates trying to get into a ship and steal from them. Directed by Jai Mehta, the show has been one of the most-talked-about shows ever since it was announced.
The trailer of the show was released a little while ago and it has already taken people on social media by craze. Check out the trailer right here:
The series features Rajat Kapoor in the leading role of the ship’s captain. However, there seems to more than what meets the eye. It’s not just a story about pirates attacking a ship and taking control of it, and then looting them and leaving the seamen stranded. The story seems to have a hidden layer in it that talks about what cargo is actually being taken on that ship. The story soon introduces the second important character of the series played by Vivek Gomber. Now, he seems to be a businessman who is in between a rock and a hard place because the ship has been hijacked in the middle of the sea. The cargo is important to him, and therefore, he is seen reaching the ship somehow and trying to negotiate a deal with the pirates. But is he actually trying to save the seamen? Or is he trying to hide an illegal trade in his cargo? Well, whatever it is, it sure seems interesting.
All through the trailer you’ll be constantly getting a feel of Tom Hanks’ ‘Captain Phillips’. The way the captain’s character is shown in ‘Lootere’ to the way the Somalian pirates look to the way the negotiations happen, all remind you a bit of the popular Tom Hanks film.
With Hansal Mehta as the showrunner, ‘Lootere’ definitely promises to be a worthwhile watch. It starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.