Looking Forward To Learning New Dance Styles On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa': Rubina Dilaik

Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik says she hopes to entertain her fans and well-wishers through her stint in the upcoming season of the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”.

Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik Instagram: @rubinadilaik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 8:24 pm

The Hindi-language show, based on BBC's “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Dancing with the Stars”, features noted personalities performing various dance forms with professional choreographers as their dance partners.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene and dancer Nora Fatehi constitute the jury of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” season 10.  

Dilaik, who won “Bigg Boss 14” and is currently seen in “Khatron Ke Khiladi 12”, said she is looking forward to a new challenge with the show.

“Being an actor, I have performed on screen before but dancing in front of judges and the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself.

“I eagerly look forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations,” the actor said in a statement.

Besides Dilaik, actors Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Niti Taylor, among others are part of the show's celebrity contestants line-up.

“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” will soon air on Colors channel. 

