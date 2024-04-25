'Legends Recognise Legends': Fans Call For Collaboration As AR Rahman Gives Shoutout To Taylor Swift For Her Latest Album

A few days late but worth the wait! Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman wished Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift on the release of her new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ which has already broken massive records upon its release on April 19.
Since the ‘Jai Ho’ composer posted on the afternoon of April 24, fans have been trending ‘AR Rahman X Taylor Swift’ on social media platform, X, hoping for a collaboration. Rahman tweeted, “All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT.” He even shared the link to her album on Spotify.
Check out his tweet right here:
Fans were surprised to see this tweet and quickly stormed the social media platform, expressing excitement.
A fan wrote, “Legend recognizes legend!” A fan asked, “Which song is your favorite?” One more wrote, “Now collab and break Spotify.” Another chimed in, “I am very serious when i say if this happens INDIAN SWIFTIES will ascend to heaven #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift.” One more stated, “A.R. Rahman and Taylor Swift together - pure brilliance.” A fan questioned, “Boss! What! Collab and all… is it something new?”
In fact, back in 2014 in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer had spoken highly of the Indian musician, stating, “I have heard a lot about AR Rahman. I think he is a fantastic musician. His music touches the soul. I would love to hear him live in performance once.”
Just a couple of days ago, the music composer spoke highly of the American singer, saying, “If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He did a lot of charity concerts and did philanthropy work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that. She has gone through so much. She got cheated and made a comeback. She is a good case study and inspiration for musicians.”
On Friday, April 19, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ shattered the record for Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year, achieving the milestone in less than a day of its release. On its debut day alone, the album, comprising 31 tracks, surpassed 313 million streams.