Laal Singh Chaddha: Second Track 'Main Ki Karaan' Released

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan introduced the next song from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on May 12. Song ‘Main Ki Karaan’ shows Khan’s character remembering the first time her saw someone beautiful and heard her sweet voice. As he is figuring out his emotions, he says ‘main kya karaan’.

Same as the first song, ‘Kahani’, the song has no visuals of the actors. The song is just played against the backdrop of a tree in middle of a garden. The passing of time is shown with play of lights. Singer Sonu Nigam has sung the song and Amitabh Bhattacharya has written it. The tune that is mesmerising is Pritam’s credit.

According to the Indian Express, the current foot-tapping trend has been broken by the song as it focuses on simplicity and has poetry like lyrics. The poster of the song shows a young boy on crutches holding a girl’s hand.

Just recently, Aamir Khan Productions took us on a BTS journey of making of the song with Nigam recording it. It showed the singer jamming with Pritam and team. The song was launched via a radio channel, and Khan and Nigam spoke about it too.

They both are reuniting after giving hits like ‘Tanhayee’ and ‘Tere Hate Mein’. Nigam said, “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Karaan’ is going to be another winner in our journey.”

The team had shared previously that Khan has chosen to release only audio of the songs and not the videos as of now. The actor did so to highlight the musicians and music of the film and to all the audiences to listen to the track for what they are.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ star Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film will release on August 11.