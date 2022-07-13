Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Kusha Kapila Shares Her Experience Of Hosting 'Comicstaan 3'

Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's stand-up comedy competition series 'Comicstaan' will stream on the platform from July 15. It will be hosted by social media personalities Kusha Kapila and Abish Mathew.

Digital content creator and social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who is set to host the upcoming season 3 of reality stand-up comedy competition OTT show 'Comicstaan' along with comic artiste Abish Mathew, recently opened up on her experience of being a show host.



Talking about it Kapila said, "Hosting was one of the most taxing jobs that I have done. I was very nervous in the beginning but the way all the judges welcomed and supported me, it was all very helpful. I feel incredibly lucky."

She praised her co-host and shared how this journey was a learning curve for her, "Abish as a co-host is incredible. There is so much prep that happens in the background so I got to learn so much. For me it was a school, an institution. And I loved it."

Kenny Sebastian, who is one of the judges on the show, is impressed by her hosting skills. He said, "Kusha was amazing on the show. She mastered the room. She was like a knowledge sponge, always observing and adapting according to her surroundings. She brings a certain set of skills that are unique and really enhanced the show's experience."

Sebastian will be joined by Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, and Neeti Palta on the judge's panel. The 8-episode comedy series is set to stream on Prime Video from July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]

