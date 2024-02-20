Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat To Get Married On THIS Date? Here's What We Know

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat hinted at their March wedding. They shared heartwarming posts for each other and hinted at their possible wedding in March. The couple is reportedly getting married on March 13.
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have already started preparing for their wedding. The portal quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It is on March 13. The preps have already started.” They are yet to confirm it.
On V-Day, Kriti and Pulkit posted similar pics where they were seen on a yacht enjoying the special day. “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you. @kriti.kharbanda,'' wrote Pulkit as he shared a romantic pic with his lady love. Kriti, sharing a similar photo of them wearing similar outfits wrote, “Let's March together, hand in hand'' and added red heart emoji.
Their captions were enough to make people speculate that they are indeed tying the knot in March.
Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for four-five years. The fell in love while working for Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. Later, during the film promotion they confirmed their relationship. They also worked together in films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Taish'.
Last month, there were reports that Pulkit and Kriti got rokafied in an intimate ceremony with their family and close ones in attendance. Netizens started speculating that they got engaged after the pictures from their engagement ceremony went viral on the internet.
The couple is yet to confirm about their engagement and their wedding date. We hope they make the official announcement about their big day soon.