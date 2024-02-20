Art & Entertainment

Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat To Get Married On THIS Date? Here's What We Know

On Valentine's Day, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared heartwarming posts for each other and hinted at their possible wedding in March. The couple is reportedly getting married on March 13.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 20, 2024

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding date Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat hinted at their March wedding. They shared heartwarming posts for each other and hinted at their possible wedding in March. The couple is reportedly getting married on March 13.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have already started preparing for their wedding. The portal quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It is on March 13. The preps have already started.” They are yet to confirm it.

Advertisement

On V-Day, Kriti and Pulkit posted similar pics where they were seen on a yacht enjoying the special day. “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you. @kriti.kharbanda,'' wrote Pulkit as he shared a romantic pic with his lady love. Kriti, sharing a similar photo of them wearing similar outfits wrote, “Let's March together, hand in hand'' and added red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Their captions were enough to make people speculate that they are indeed tying the knot in March.

Advertisement

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for four-five years. The fell in love while working for Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. Later, during the film promotion they confirmed their relationship. They also worked together in films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Taish'.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda - Instagram
Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Share Heartwarming Posts For Each Other On Valentine's Day, Fans Are In Awe

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

Last month, there were reports that Pulkit and Kriti got rokafied in an intimate ceremony with their family and close ones in attendance. Netizens started speculating that they got engaged after the pictures from their engagement ceremony went viral on the internet.

The couple is yet to confirm about their engagement and their wedding date. We hope they make the official announcement about their big day soon.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement