Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of those few couples in Bollywood who don’t shy away from speaking about their relationship. The couple has been vocal and expressive about their love for each other for a long time. On Valentine’s Day, they took to their social media to share heartwarming posts for each other. Fans are in awe and have praised the couple for setting new relationship goals.
Taking to his Instagram, Pulkit Samrat shared a picture of him and Kharbanda on a yacht. Samrat is seen in a black t-shirt and jeans. On the other hand, Kharbanda looks beautiful in a brown summer dress. He has hugged her from the back, and she is flashing her smile to the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.”
Take a look at Pulkit Samrat’s post here. The post has fetched over 17K likes.
Kriti Kharbanda also shared a Valentine’s Day post for Samrat. Sharing an adorable picture where she is holding his arm, she wrote, “Let’s March together, hand in hand.”
Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s post here. The picture has fetched over 185K likes.
Fans have left adorable wishes for the couple in the comment section. People praised their chemistry and rooted for their relationship. Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “These cuties have my heart.” A second fan commented, “March together,You guys are getting married in March?” A third fan said, “Always setting new relationship goals.”
The couple got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in January this year. They have been together for four years now.