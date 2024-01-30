Are Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Engaged? Fans Speculate After ‘Roka’ Photos Go Viral

It looks like Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to take the plunge after dating for almost 4 years. The couple has allegedly got engaged, and an intimate roka ceremony was recently held at one of their family member’s place. Several pictures from the event have now gone viral on social media.
An Instagram handle with the name Ria Samrat Luthra shared the photos and wrote, ‘Fam Jam! #blessed.’ In the pictures, Kriti and Pulkit, along with their family and friends, looked their happiest as they all posed together. While Kriti looked gorgeous in a royal blue Ankarkali dress with a golden border, Pulkit looked handsome in a white kurta with floral prints on it. They two even flaunted their engagement rings, and since fans have been speculating that the two are indeed engaged.
Earlier, in an interview with the Bombay Times, Pulkit Samrat talked about his relationship with Kriti and said, “As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life, as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing—just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other.”
On the professional front, Pulkit was last seen in ‘Fukrey 3’, and has ‘Suswagatam Khushmadeed’, ‘Tuesdays and Saturdays’ in the lineup. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is looking forward to Ram Chiru’s highly-awaited film, ‘Sanju Mattu Geetha 2’, where she will feature alongside actors Anant Nag and Nagashekar. She also has director Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming comedy-drama, ‘Housefull 5’, in her kitty.
Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira, who is Salman Khan’s rakhi sister. The two got divorced in 2015, after one year of marriage. The actor made his debut on TV with the popular show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in 2006, and ventured into Bollywood with ‘Bittoo Boss’ in 2012. Kriti, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut in 2016.