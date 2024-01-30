Are Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Engaged? Fans Speculate After ‘Roka’ Photos Go Viral

Earlier, in an interview with the Bombay Times, Pulkit Samrat talked about his relationship with Kriti and said, “As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life, as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing—just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other.”