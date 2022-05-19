Korean Star Kim Sae Ron Booked For Drunk Driving

South Korean actor Kim Sae Ron, who rose to fame after starring in Won Bin’s 'The Man From Nowhere', was booked by the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul on May 18 under the charges of drunk driving. She was caught after the police received several complaints of the violation of the Road Safety Act on the streets of Cheongdam district in Gangnam, Seoul. She allegedly hit a transformer box and guard rail while driving under influence.

Kim’s agency, Gold Medalist, released an official statement to respond to the charges against her. It said, "We sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the accident caused by drunk driving of our actor Kim Sae Ron. Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her mistakes. In addition, Kim Sae Ron sincerely apologizes to the many people who have suffered damage and inconvenience and to all those who are working hard to restore the damaged public facilities, and promised to do her best to repair the damage. Kim Sae Ron was sent home after a blood test yesterday (18th), and will be diligent in the police investigation afterwards."

She underwent a breathalyser test at the time of her arrest and tested positive. Even though her alcohol level was checked on the spot, she reportedly requested to be taken to a hospital for a blood test.

“We, too, are deeply responsible for the occurrence of such an incident,” added her agency. Soon after the incident, Kim was removed from her upcoming drama Trolley and the show makers are looking for a replacement.

Kim Sae Ron started out as a child artist in the South Korean film industry in 2009 with her first film A Brand New Life. She has starred in the K-drama Secret Healer and is set to appear next in Netflix’s new Korean series Hounds.