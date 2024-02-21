Art & Entertainment

Keke Palmer Croons Song From Her Parents’ Wedding

Singer-actress Keke Palmer took a trip down memory lane. The actress recently took to her social media to share a clip of herself singing a song that is close to her heart.

February 21, 2024

Keke Palmer Photo: X
She wrote in the caption: “My mom sang this to my dad at their wedding! I wasn’t there, but all growing up as a party trick, he would put my mom on the spot to sing ‘their’ song”," reports People magazine.

In the video, she can be seen doing her own rendition of the late Natalie Cole’s 1975 single ‘Inseparable’. She confessed: “It wasn’t until I was an adult that I realised she (her mom) didn’t write the song! That’s how well she would sing it.”

As per People, the actress said that her singing prowess may fall a little short compared to that of her mother Sharon Palmer's, but she felt compelled to sing the tune while at home with her baby boy.

She wrote: “Randomly while playing with Leodis in the living room, I just started singing it to him. I guess that’s what real love makes you feel.” In the video, the actress’s sartorial choice included an oversized T-shirt with various dinosaurs and a black cosy sweater.

The Emmy Award winner welcomed her first child, son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, on February 25, 2023, with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

