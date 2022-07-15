Keanu Reeves To Helm OTT Docuseries On F1 And The Ross Brawn Saga

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is working on a docuseries about Formula One for the streaming portal Disney+.



The yet-to-be-titled four-part docuseries will reportedly focus on Formula One managing director Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP and took it to two unprecedented championship victories, reports 'Variety'.



Reeves will host the series and has already been conducting interviews.



Among those believed to be on board are former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo, whom Reeves was pictured with last month, and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. Brawn himself is also set to take part.



Last week, Reeves was pictured at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, UK, where he spoke to a local racing journalist about the documentary series.



"We want to tell that amazing remarkable story (of Brawn). There is so much to talk about," he said.



"A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it. He was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he's a producer/director and so we were like, well let's tell that story, let's try and tell that story," the 'Matrix' star said.



"It's been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn't just the cars, new regulations, FOTA (the Formula One Teams Association), and breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary.



"I mean, it's always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened," he said.



Formula One is a hot topic right now with multiple projects connected to the racing competition in the works. Brad Pitt, John Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer have teamed up for a Formula One movie, which has been snapped up by Apple Studios, while a series about ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone is also in the works.



Italian studio Fandango is also working on a Formula One-themed series, about the competition's first female driver.

[With Input From IANS]