Keanu Reeves In Talks For Ruben Ostlund's 'The Entertainment System Is Down'

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to join the cast of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's next feature film "The Entertainment System Is Down".

Instagram
Ruben Ostlund, Keanu Reeves Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The two-time Cannes Palme d’Or winner has touted the film as a disaster movie and promised that it will lead to the biggest walkout in the history of cinema.

The story is set on a long-haul flight on which the entertainment system stops working, sparking chaos and rages among passengers, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

"John Wick" franchise star Reeves will be part of the ensemble cast comprising several international stars.

The movie is Ostlund’s follow up to “Triangle of Sadness” (2022), which marked his English-language debut and won him the second Palme d’Or award at Cannes Film Festival. The director first won the coveted prize for his 2017 movie "The Square".

“The Entertainment System Is Down” will also be produced by Ostlund along with Erik Hemmendorff through their banner Plattform Produktion, while Philippe Bober’s Coproduction Office is co-producing.

Reeves, also known for "The Matrix" movies, "Point Break", "Speed" and "Constantine", will be next seen in “Ballerina”, the spinoff to his “John Wick” franchise, as well as Aziz Ansari's "Good Fortune".

