Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif: My In-Laws Lovingly Call Me Kitto

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December last year are among the most popular couples of Bollywood. The actress has got a cute nick name at her in-laws place.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 5:54 pm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December last year are among the most popular couples of Bollywood. The actress has got a cute nick name at her in-laws place. 

She said: "My in-laws call me Kitto with love."

The actress is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with her co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to promote their film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Katrina, who got a lot of fame with 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' and 'Namastey London', also received good response for her work in 'New York' and 'Raajneeti'. The actress for the first time is going to be part of a horror-comedy genre.

The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is the story of a shop where all the problems, even related to ghosts, are sorted out.

On the comedy-based reality show, she opens up about her life after marriage and when the host tells her about the name given to him by his mother, she reveals how she has also got a unique name at her husband's house.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Katrina Kaif Bollywood Actress Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Bollywood Couple Celebrity Wedding The Kapil Sharma Show Katrina Kaif Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal