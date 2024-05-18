Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan: Seems Surreal To Launch My Toughest Film's Trailer In My Hometown

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', was in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday to launch the film's trailer at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', was in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday to launch the film's trailer at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city.

During the event, the young star shared his thoughts on launching the trailer of the “toughest film” of his career in the city he grew up in.

Talking to the media at the stadium, the actor said, "It's a surreal moment for me to launch the trailer of the film in the city I grew up in. This is where it all began, a young kid who thought of becoming an actor. I can't describe what it feels like to bring my most special and the toughest film to my people."

'Chandu Champion', based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

'Chandu Champion' has been shot across India and the UK.

The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  2. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  3. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  5. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
Entertainment News
  1. Sriya Reddy: I’m Overwhelmed By Response To ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’
  2. Instagram Celebrity & Chef Sanjyot Keer Dedicates His Cannes Red Carpet Walk To Unsung Chefs
  3. Paul Schrader Felt Death Closing In, So He Made A Movie About It
  4. Becoming A Household Name Was Never On His Wishlist, Says 'Panchayat' Star Jitendra Kumar
  5. When Benegal Went To Cannes With Shabana And Smita - And Their Mothers
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  2. England Vs Pakistan Women's 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Faf Du Plessis Completes Fifty, Rajat Patidar Shifts Gears
  4. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Accepts He Didn't Live Up To The Expectations This Season
  5. Stuttgart Vs Monchengladbach: Serhou Guirassy Equals Stefan Kiessling, Gert Muller Record
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup