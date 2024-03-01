Kartik Aaryan Says 'Luka Chuppi' Gave Him So 'Much Validation'

Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Luka Chuppi' has completed five years of its release in Hindi cinema on Friday.

IANS
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Kartik Aaryan in 'Luka Chuppi' Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that the film was released after his blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' in 2018 and gave him “so much validation” To mark the special day, Kartik Aaryan shared a scene from 'Luka Chuppi', which is directed by Laxman Utekar.

For the caption, he wrote: "#5YearsOfLukaChuppi… #GudduKiBidaai. A film that (was) released right after Sonu Titu and gave me so much validation. Thank u to the entire team of LukaChuppi and the Audience @laxman.utekar @kritisanon @aparshakti_khurana #DineshVijjan."

The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, revolves around Kartik’s character named Guddu, who is a reporter. He falls in love with Rashmi and they have a live-in relationship.

Not just the script, the songs such as 'Poster Lagwado Bazar Mein', 'Coca Cola', 'Photo', and 'Laung Laachi' became popular.

Talking about his work, Kartik has a slew of films lined up. He has Kabir Khan’s 'Chandu Champion', then there is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Aashiqui 3' and periodic war drama under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

