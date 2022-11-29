Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Kartik Aaryan Put On 14 Kgs, Learnt Dentistry Skills For 'Freddy'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Freddy'.

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 6:55 pm

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 6:55 pm

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has become a bona fide star with films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and others, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Freddy'.

Like his 2021 film 'Dhamaka', 'Freddy', which is a psychological thriller, too will be directly released on the OTT. The actor recently took to social media to share how he prepared for his part.

On Tuesday, Kartik shared a behind the scenes video from the film which shows him getting into his titular character of a dentist. For the physical aspects of the role, the video shows him bulking up and gaining 14 kgs and toying around with dental instruments to get a know-how of using them on patients to make the part believable.

In the video, viewers can see Kartik slowly transforming into the dentist, Dr Freddy Ginawala, as he works on his body language and gets into the mind of Freddy, a shy and psychotic dentist. From hunching to wearing specs to changing his hairstyle, Kartik Aaryan can be seen transforming for the part.

The makers of 'Freddy' have been sharing small mini-clips and teasers to give a glimpse into the world of Freddy but have not dropped the trailer of the film so far. In addition, the songs from the film have been doing extremely well already with Kartik Aaryan yet again having set a trend on loose, this time with the Chopper step from the track, 'Kaala Jaadu'.

'Freddy' will land on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Kartik recently treated his fans with the first glimpse of 'Shehzada' on his birthday. He will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3', and Kabir Khan's untitled next along with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

