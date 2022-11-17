Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan: 'Freddy' Not A Conventional Bollywood Hero

For Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, working in his upcoming streaming movie 'Freddy' came with a lot of self-exploration as he got to toy around with a different side of himself. In his opinion, the titular character is not a conventional Bollywood hero but someone with dark undertones.

Kartik Aaryan And Alaya F In 'Freddy' Poster
Kartik Aaryan And Alaya F In 'Freddy' Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 9:18 pm

For Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, working in his upcoming streaming movie 'Freddy' came with a lot of self-exploration as he got to toy around with a different side of himself. In his opinion, the titular character is not a conventional Bollywood hero but someone with dark undertones.

The film is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik), who is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes, the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.

Giving a sneak peek of his character, Aaryan said: "The character is dark -- he is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn't consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor."

Sharing his excitement about being part of the film, the actor said: "It's different. It's gripping. It's a dark thriller that's been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It's a very special film to me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we've attempted to do with the film."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Alaya F as the female lead.

Taking the direct-to-digital route, 'Freddy' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Freddy Alaya F
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP