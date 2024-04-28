Art & Entertainment

Karan Wahi Flaunts His Picture-Perfect Washboard Abs In Gym Mirror Selfie

Television actor Karan Wahi treated his fans to a glimpse of his perfectly chiseled body from the gym on Sunday.

Instagram
Karan Wahi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan took to Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie.

In the picture, the actor stood shirtless in front of the mirror, showcasing his well-defined washboard six-pack abs.

Using the "Sunday" sticker for the caption, Karan hinted at his workout routine.

Moments later, Karan shared another mirror selfie, this time from his vanity van.

In the image, he is seen sitting in front of the mirror, with hair products such as sprays, brushes, and a hairdryer placed in front of him.

Without revealing much detail, he captioned the image: "Back to work".

The actor then shared a picture from the sets of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' and wrote: "Attorney #virat on a working Sunday."

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' revolves around the lives of legal professionals. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Shaikh, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, and Eklavya Sood.

