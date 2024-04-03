Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Compares Loyalty To Birkin Bag, Says It Has Long Waiting List

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed the romantic drama film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has some lessons on loyalty in modern times.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Karan Johar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed the romantic drama film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has some lessons on loyalty in modern times.

The multi-hyphenate took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a cryptic message about loyalty and how it has become a valued asset these days given its rarity.

KJo wrote: “Loyalty is like a Birkin, it has a long waiting list.”

Karan%20Johar%20Story
Karan Johar Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This is not the first time Karan has shared something cryptic on social media. For the past few days, he has been sharing shayaris and texts on his Instagram Stories and it has sparked the curiosity of netizens.

Advertisement

Earlier, he took to his Instagram Story and shared a note about “single status” and how it’s always better than being committed.

He had written: “Will live life in the absence of a companion. The AC temperature won’t change. If one can’t find love, it’s alright as there will be no compromise on separate bathrooms. The demand for monogamy won’t be fulfilled. Life and options you don’t get for the 2nd time, it’s better to celebrate single status. ‘Another date’ is always better than an anniversary.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently produced the Sara Ali Khan-starrer streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and also Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Yodha’ that did well at the box office.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer