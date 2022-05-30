Kamya Punjabi Forgot Rs 1 Lakh At A Pani Puri Stall; Here's What Happened Next

TV actress Kamya Punjabi revealed that she recently went to a pani puri stall in Indore and left behind an envelope with Rs 1 lakh cash in it. In an interview, she recollected how she was engrossed in eating and clicking pictures that she forgot the envelope completely. Only when she reached her hotel in Indore, she realised that the envelope was missing.

Punjabi was in Indore for an event. On her way back to her hotel, she stopped at the stall at the insistence of her friend. However, the positive thing about the entire situation is that when her friend revisited the stall, they found the envelope, "at the spot where we had left it".

While in conversation with the Times of India, Punjabi said, “I was in Indore on Sunday for an event. On my way back, my friend producer Santosh Gupta told me that there was a place at the Chappan Dukan, where a guy sells amazing pani puri. Indore being famous for its chaat, I couldn’t control my urge and decided to try it out. I had an envelope with me which had 1 lakh cash in it. So, I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed eating it and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there.”

She further added, “My friend rushed to the place. I was stressed and kept hoping that I would get it back. I kept thinking to myself that if I get it back then I have to really thank my stars, because it was such a busy place. When he reached there, he found my packet at the spot where we had left it. He spoke to the pani puri stall owner Dinesh Gujjer and got it back. I was thrilled, I didn’t know to react because I was almost sure that we wouldn't find it there. Something like this happening is so amazing and surprising. I think the people of Indore are really nice and kind."

The actress was last seen in the TV show ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. She became popular with her roles in ‘Reth’, ‘Astitva Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Piya Ka Ghar’, ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak’ and ‘Kyun Hota Hain Pyaar’. She was also a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and ‘Comedy Circus’ season 2.