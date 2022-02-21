Monday, Feb 21, 2022
In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal Shares Glimpses Of Baby Shower

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple revealed the news on the eve of New Year 2022 last month.

Kajal Aggarwal With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 1:49 pm

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. Aggarwal was showered with love and wishes by her family and close friends at her 'Godbharai,' or baby shower, on Sunday (February 20), ahead of the big day. The soon-to-be mom shared a lovely photo with Kitchlu, and looks ethereal with her radiant smile.

The actress also shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories, in which she is flanked by Kitchlu and others. The couple, who married on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, revealed about the pregnancy in a cryptic post last month on the occasion of the New Year.

Fans of the actress went crazy after see her post. A fan wrote, “Awww” with a red heart emoticon, while another commented, “Congratulations ma’am.”

Kitchlu captioned Kajal's photo in January, "Here's looking at you 2022," before revealing the good news with a pregnant woman emoticon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

Aggarwal took to Instagram to respond to body shaming comments, messages, and memes she received shortly after announcing her pregnancy. She wrote a note saying, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages memes don’t really help :) Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”

On the work front, Aggarwal has a number of projects lined up. Film like ‘Acharya’, ‘Hey Sinamika’, ‘Uma’, and ‘Indian 2’ will all feature the actress. While she will share screen time with actor Chiranjeevi in ‘Acharya’, she will share screen time with actor Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2’. Actor Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in ‘Hey Sinamika’.

