K Drama

Ryu Jun-yeol Opens Up On His Dating Row With Han So-hee, Says He Felt It Was Best To 'Remain Silent'

Ryu Jun-yeol has finally broken his silence on the dating scandal with Han So-hee. The actor will be next seen in Netflix's 'The 8 Show.'

Advertisement

X
Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee Photo: X
info_icon

The Korean entertainment industry was taken by storm when the dating scandal between Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee came to the forefront. Fans had speculated that Jun-yeol and Hyeri broke up because the ‘Reply 1988’ was involved with So-hee. This news led to both actors losing out on multiple projects. In a recent interview, the actor finally broke his silence and addressed the controversy.

Jun-yeol was recently seen at the press conference of his upcoming series, ‘The 8 Show.’ While speaking to the media, the actor was asked about the dating rumours. He said, “I felt it was best to remain silent and endure the criticism rather than attempting to correct the misinformation about my personal life spread on social media.”

Advertisement

The actor talked about how he was aware of the other controversies that surround him and his dating life. He continued, “It was an opportunity for me to self-reflect and the most difficult time since my debut. As it's a personal issue, I think there will be a time I can give an interview in a personal setting.”

As Jun-yeol made this statement, fans took to social media to try to understand what the actor meant. Some suggested that it was a calculated PR move to regain favour with fans ahead of the release of his new show. However, some fans also defended the actor. Jun-yeol and Hyeri dated for eight years. They met on the sets of ‘Reply 1988’ and started dating since then. They were considered to be one of the power couples in the industry. However, things took a turn when leaked images of Jun-yeol and So-hee from Hawaii surfaced on social media. Numerous media reports hinted at a potential overlap between their alleged dating timeline and Jun-yeol's separation from Hyeri, casting a shadow over the narrative.

Advertisement

Initially denying any involvement, So-hee found herself embroiled in an Instagram clash with Hyeri, where both actresses traded barbs. Amidst this row, So-hee eventually disclosed that her relationship with Jun-yeol began in November 2023, following his breakup with Hyeri. Shortly after, So-hee and Jun-yeol broke up.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
  2. Endosulfan Victim Performs Well In SSLC Exam In Karnataka
  3. Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Catches Wife With 2 Men In Hotel Room, Thrashes Them
  4. Bihar: 13 Arrested So Far In NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case
  5. Two Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad And Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Step Out For A Night Out Together-Watch Videos
  2. Ratna Pathak Reveals Nobody Asked Her To ‘Convert’ In Inter-Faith Marriage With Naseeruddin Shah: Accepted Me For What I Am
  3. Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali On Firing Incident Outside The Actor's House: No One Deserves What He Went Through
  4. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Witnesses A Decent Opening, Collects Rs 2.25 Crore
  5. ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ Trailer Review: Basil Joseph-Prithviraj Sukumaran Promise A Laughter Riot In This Family Comedy
Sports News
  1. Mike Budenholzer Agrees To Five-year Contract To Coach Phoenix Suns In NBA - Report
  2. Cognizant Founders Cup Wrap: Korda Shoots 66 For 6th Straight LPGA Tour Win, Trails Zhang, Sagstom
  3. Nadal Vs Hurkacz Live Streaming, Italian Open: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
  4. NBA Playoffs: Nuggets End Timberwolves' Perfect Postseason With Rout, Pacers Edge Knicks
  5. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start Shortly
World News
  1. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  2. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  3. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  4. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail