The Korean entertainment industry was taken by storm when the dating scandal between Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee came to the forefront. Fans had speculated that Jun-yeol and Hyeri broke up because the ‘Reply 1988’ was involved with So-hee. This news led to both actors losing out on multiple projects. In a recent interview, the actor finally broke his silence and addressed the controversy.
Jun-yeol was recently seen at the press conference of his upcoming series, ‘The 8 Show.’ While speaking to the media, the actor was asked about the dating rumours. He said, “I felt it was best to remain silent and endure the criticism rather than attempting to correct the misinformation about my personal life spread on social media.”
The actor talked about how he was aware of the other controversies that surround him and his dating life. He continued, “It was an opportunity for me to self-reflect and the most difficult time since my debut. As it's a personal issue, I think there will be a time I can give an interview in a personal setting.”
As Jun-yeol made this statement, fans took to social media to try to understand what the actor meant. Some suggested that it was a calculated PR move to regain favour with fans ahead of the release of his new show. However, some fans also defended the actor. Jun-yeol and Hyeri dated for eight years. They met on the sets of ‘Reply 1988’ and started dating since then. They were considered to be one of the power couples in the industry. However, things took a turn when leaked images of Jun-yeol and So-hee from Hawaii surfaced on social media. Numerous media reports hinted at a potential overlap between their alleged dating timeline and Jun-yeol's separation from Hyeri, casting a shadow over the narrative.
Initially denying any involvement, So-hee found herself embroiled in an Instagram clash with Hyeri, where both actresses traded barbs. Amidst this row, So-hee eventually disclosed that her relationship with Jun-yeol began in November 2023, following his breakup with Hyeri. Shortly after, So-hee and Jun-yeol broke up.