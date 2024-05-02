The trailer kicks off with Ryu Jun-yeol, inviting viewers into the story from his room, setting the stage for what’s about to come. As the diverse cast is introduced, viewers learn that the eight contestants will face challenges without needing special skills, but will be isolated from the outside world. Each floor of the game represents a different level, where contestants experience tragic comedies while time passes by indefinitely. As the competition intensifies, and becomes deadlier, contestants resort to increasingly dangerous methods to secure the hefty cash prize, with the stakes growing higher over time, till we know which one makes it till the end. Only time will reveal the ultimate victor in this ‘irresistible yet brutal’ game.