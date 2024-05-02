Art & Entertainment

'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game

Netflix's thriller series, 'The 8 Show,' will stream on May 17.

There were speculations about a ‘New Squid Game’ being released on Netflix. After various hints and speculations, the show was announced. Titled ‘The 8 Show,’ the upcoming thriller will be available to view on the giant streaming platform on May 17. To increase anticipation for the same, the makers dropped an official trailer on May 2.

The 2 minutes long trailer introduces the eight contestants: cast members Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Won-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yeul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Joo-young, Moon Jung-hee, and Bae Sung-woo.

The trailer kicks off with Ryu Jun-yeol, inviting viewers into the story from his room, setting the stage for what’s about to come. As the diverse cast is introduced, viewers learn that the eight contestants will face challenges without needing special skills, but will be isolated from the outside world. Each floor of the game represents a different level, where contestants experience tragic comedies while time passes by indefinitely. As the competition intensifies, and becomes deadlier, contestants resort to increasingly dangerous methods to secure the hefty cash prize, with the stakes growing higher over time, till we know which one makes it till the end. Only time will reveal the ultimate victor in this ‘irresistible yet brutal’ game.

Take a look at the trailer here:

It’s no surprise that South Korean thriller shows are consistently gripping and rarely disappoint. As for ‘The 8 Show,’ it does feel like ‘Squid Game’ but also, different? The storyline delves into the characters’ personal journeys as they strive to earn the cash prize, offering viewers a compelling exploration of their motivations behind it and struggles that come along. With them, the viewers are also expected to be taken on a journey to find out who’s eventually going to make it to the end. With its vibrant colours and soft, dreamy aesthetics, the series is poised to reveal the true nature of its characters as they navigate this brutal, cut-throat environment.

Based on the webtoons ‘Money Game’ and ‘Pie Game’ by Bae Jin-soo, the forthcoming series has been helmed by ‘Emergency Declaration’ fame, Han Jae-rim, who has also written the script. The show will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 17.

