Jr NTR Fans In Japan Gets Emotional Upon Meeting 'RRR' Actor. Watch

Jr NTR, who is currently in Japan for the release of his film 'RRR' , met one of his fans wiping tears and breaking down after coming face-to-face with him during the promotional activity in the country. The actor and the film's team including co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli are in the country ahead of its release.

In a new video that has emerged online, NTR can be seen interacting with fans in Japan as he promotes RRR there. Shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Friday, it is captioned, “NTR Jr's fandom breaks boundaries! His fans were emotional to see their favourite star in Japan for #RRR promotions.” In the video, fans can be seen clicking selfies with and getting autographs from NTR. In one part, a fan, wearing t-shirt with NTR’s face on it, begins to cry and wipe her tears upon seeing the actor. Another shot shows multiples fans breaking down as they get a picture clicked with NTR. Fans said this was proof of the actor's stardom crossing national borders, with some comments calling him ‘asli (real) hero’.

In the past too, a clip showed the actor receiving a surprise from the hotel staff along with a letter from them in Hindi. In the clip, the actor could be seen talking to the hotel staff outside a room as she introduced herself. “Oh my God, there are so many people here. Somebody has written ‘dhanyavad (thank you)’ as well (in the letter),” Jr NTR said in the clip that was shared on fan pages. The hotel staff then said that she was Nepali, and that she wrote in Hindi. NTR thanked her for her sweet gesture.

NTR arrived with his wife in Japan on Wednesday to join Ram Charan and Rajamouli for RRR promotions. The film was released in the country on Friday. RRR, a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.