Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' To Release In India On August 19

Filmmaker Jordan Peele's much-awaited movie "Nope" will hit the Indian theatres on August 19, Universal Pictures announced on Friday.

Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Instagram: @jordanpeele

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 3:19 pm

Filmmaker Jordan Peele's much-awaited movie "Nope" will hit the Indian theatres on August 19, Universal Pictures announced on Friday.

The sci-fi horror movie is Peele's third directorial after critically-acclaimed titles "Get Out" (2017) and "Us" (2019).

It revolves around siblings who run a horse ranch in the state of California, where the residents of a lonely gulch witness peculiar, ominous activities in the skies above.

Worsening the situation is the owner of an adjacent theme park, who is trying to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

“Nope” reunites Peele with his “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Peele, who has emerged as one of the most successful directors in the horror genre in recent times, said the inspiration for the film was his desire to explore humanity, combined with the feeling of existential helplessness.

Related stories

Jordan Peele Announces Third Horror Film Titled ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele Becomes First Black Screenwriter To Win Best Original Screenplay Oscar

"I targeted this idea of spectacle to bring people out to the theatres and help invigorate their love for the cinematic experience.

"At the same time, I asked myself the reason why we are obsessed with spectacle. Why is the human condition such that we have this addiction to witnessing magic, be it beautiful or horrific?" the filmmaker said in a statement.

The movie also stars “Hustlers” actor Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun of “Minari” fame.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jordan Peele Nope Universal Pictures Get Out US Daniel Kaluuya Judas And The Black Messiah Minari
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens