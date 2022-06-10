Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Johnny Depp May Not Ask Amber Heard To Pay $10.35 Million As Demanded

Johnny Depp's lawyer reportedly stated that the actor's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was for the purpose of 'restoring his reputation.' He speculated that Depp might not hold Amber responsible for the $10.35 million in damages.

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:42 pm

Actor Johnny Depp was given $10.35 million in damages after a Virginia court found that his ex-wife Amber Heard had defamed him, claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. Heard's lawyer then stated that she does not have the financial means to compensate him. Heard may not have to pay the money after all, according to Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew. 

After a six-week trial, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case was recently concluded. The jury found in Depp's favor, awarding him $15 million in damages, according to a report by India Today.

During the trial, Amber Heard's "financial difficulties" were brought to light. Chew was recently questioned by George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America if the actor would agree to a settlement in which Heard agrees not to pursue the case in exchange for "him waiving monetary damages." Chew responded by implying that it might happen.

Chew said on the show, "We obviously can't disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for him. This was about restoring his reputation, and he's done that."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met on the set of 'The Rum Diary' in 2009. They married in 2015 in a very private wedding on Depp's private island in the Bahamas, after dating for years.

Heard filed for divorce in 2016, alleging that Depp had physically mistreated her while under the influence of narcotics or alcohol during their marriage.  In 2017, their divorce was finalised. After an op-ed she penned in the Washington Post in 2018, Depp sued Heard for defamation, and he won. 

