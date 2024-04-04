Art & Entertainment

John Travolta Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday With Adorable Video

Hollywood actor John Travolta, who is known for his work in cult classic ‘Pulp Fiction’, celebrated his daughter Ella’s birthday with a sweet video montage of her special day.

Instagram
John Travolta Photo: Instagram
“Happy birthday Ella”. Travolta said behind the camera as he filmed his daughter decorating a chocolate cake with small white roses, reports ‘People’.

“Thank you”, Ella replied with a beaming smile. “What are you doing?” the actor asked, leading Ella to reply, “Baking a cake”. Zooming into the chocolatey treat, Travolta added, “Oh that looks beautiful, very good. Happy birthday hun.”

As per ‘People’, the video then switched to the father and daughter waving at the camera while sitting in a classic car.

“It’s Ella’s birthday,” Travolta yelled before reversing out of a driveway. The clip then captured a pile of gifts and balloons and Ella blowing out her candles.

Closing out the tribute, the words “Happy Birthday Ella” flashed up on the screen as a photo of the birthday girl was displayed. “Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!” Travolta’s caption read.

“Happy Birthday beautiful young woman, it fills me with joy to see you growing into such a lovely lady,” Sharon Stone commented, while Tommy Lee wrote, “Happy Birthday Ella.”

