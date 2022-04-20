Emmy-nominated actor John Slattery has joined the cast of the acclaimed legal drama 'The Good Fight' for the sixth season.

Slattery, whose TV credits include 'Mad Men' and 'Mrs America', will play Lyle Bettencourt, a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps series lead Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart through a tough time.

"We couldn't be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast. We feel like we've been chasing him forever," said 'The Good Fight' co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming season of the Paramount Plus series will see "Diane feeling as if she's going crazy and struggling with an uneasy sense of deja vu. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war".

The Kings created 'The Good Fight', a spin-off sequel of the CBS drama 'The Good Wife', with Phil Alden Robinson. The duo also executive produce the series with Ridley Scott, David W Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold.

The sixth season of 'The Good Fight', backed by CBS Studios, will premiere in the summer.

On the film front, Slattery's credits include 'Mona Lisa Smile', 'Reservation Road', and several Marvel Studio movies, where he played Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr) industrialist father, Howard Stark.

