Jessica Chastain Meets Ukrainian President In Kiev

Actress Jessica Chastain met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jessica Chastain
Volodymyr Zelensky and Jessica Chastain IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 5:27 pm

The 44-year-old Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, posted a photo on his official Telegram account showing him and the actress in the presidential palace on Sunday, reports nypost.com.

"American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable," Zelensky wrote.

"Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more," the post said.

Chastain, 45, also visited the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, Ukrinform reported.

The images showed the actress wearing all black, with her red hair pulled into a loose ponytail, smiling while posing with Zelensky in front of a Ukrainian flag.

According to nypost, another shot showed Chastain looking concerned while sitting next to Zelensky at a table during what appeared to be an intense conversation.

