Jaya Bachchan Ignores Kangana Ranaut At 'Uunchai' Screening, Abhishek Bachchan Hugs

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 9:54 am

A special screening of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai was hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares that was attended by all the cast members excluding Amitabh Bachchan. However, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan represented the senior actor at the event and were seen interacting with other guests.

However, in a news that is going viral on the internet, Jaya Bachchan was seen ignoring actor Kangana Ranaut while greeting Boman Irani and Anupam Kher standing next to her.  Reacting to the video, a user commented, “She brought it upon herself. She has only herself to blame. Also, Jaya didn't 100% ignore. She did acknowledge her, just chose not to engage further. Which is fine.”

On the other hand, Abhishek was seen greeting Kangana with a hug and even had a small chat with her. Abhishek arrived in a semi-formal black suit while Kangana was in a beige saree.

Even Instagram gram users were surprised by their chat. “@bachchan grace and class, thanks for treating well to @kanganaranaut the queen.” A person also wrote, “Mature professionals can have a clash of opinions yet no personal hatred and can co-exist professionally.”

Also present at the screening was Salman Khan, who has worked in several Sooraj Barjatya films including the last one, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He made his Bollywood debut as Prem in Sooraj's Maine Pyar Kiya and went on to have the same character name in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. He posed with Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya at the event.

Salman's first co-star Bhagyashree, who played the role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, also attended the film screening.

Uunchai is the story of three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late buddy. It marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after seven years.

