Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan was recently renominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh. It will be her fifth Rajya Sabha term. Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, she filed her nomination papers on Tuesday. The Padma Shri awardee declared her assets worth Rs 1,578 crore along with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Mid-day's report states that as per the election affidavit filed by Jaya Bachchan, her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 1.63 crore while Mr Bachchan's net worth is worth Rs 273.74 crore for the same financial year.
Advertisement
According to the affidavit, the 75-year-old actress reportedly has a bank balance of Rs 10.11 crore, while Amitabh’s bank balance is Rs 120.45 crore.
Advertisement
A report in Times of India states that the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actress possesses jewellery worth Rs 40.97 crore and a car worth Rs 9.82 lakh. While Big B owns jewellery of Rs 54.77 crore and 16 cars including two Mercedes and a Range Rover.
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's combined assets include property, Jaya's money from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees, while her husband Amitabh's income is from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant, as per reports.
Advertisement
On the work front, in 2023, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also had a cameo appearance in 'Ghoomer'. He will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Jaya, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar. It had Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra among others.