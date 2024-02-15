On the work front, in 2023, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also had a cameo appearance in 'Ghoomer'. He will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Jaya, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar. It had Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra among others.