Javed Ali Says He Is Getting Many Offers Post Success Of His Song 'Srivalli'

'Srivalli,' a love song from 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021) starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a social media sensation, with Indian and foreign celebrities, including cricketers, joining in the fun and reprising Arjun's hook step in Instagram reels. While the original Telugu song has amassed millions of views, artist Javed Ali's dubbed Hindi version, which was intended to be titled 'Srivedi,' has also smashed records.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ali says, “I never thought Srivalli would become such a rage. I’m getting so many more offers now.”

Not only is he getting messages from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Kuwait, but he is also appreciated by seasoned vocalists like Richa Sharma and Sujatha: “It’s a trend today to measure the success of a song through its number of views and the reels that are made on it. But success is also about music experts calling you up and appreciating you. I’m happy to be receiving both.”

What does he believe helped carry the song's frenzy on months after its debut, at a period when new music is released every day? “I’m seeing this kind of madness over a romantic song after years,” Ali says, adding, “There are item songs that are still being made but we listen to them only till a certain point. Par jab romantic songs ka nasha chadhta hai, woh bahot der tak rehta hai dil aur dimaag mein. I’m sure that people will remember it for years to come.”

The 39-year-old singer adds that this is the first time that he “experimented so much in one song”. “While I didn’t take the pressure that I was singing for him while recording, I’ve included a bit of aggression in some stanzas because that’s signature [to] Allu Arjun sir [his character in the film]. I’ve also modulated my voice and have incorporated three different textures,” he ends.