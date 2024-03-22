Art & Entertainment

Jason Statham's 'The Beekeeper' To Make Streaming Debut On Lionsgate Play In April

Actor Jason Statham's action thriller "The Beekeeper" will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play on April 26, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Instagram
Jason Statham Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Jason Statham's action thriller "The Beekeeper" will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play on April 26, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Filmmaker David Ayer, known for movies "Street Kings", "End of Watch", "Suicide Squad", "Bright" and "Fury", has directed the movie from a script by Kurt Wimmer. It was released in theatres in January this year and received positive reviews from the critics.

"The Beekeeper" follows the story of Adam Clay (Statham), a former member of the covert group 'The Beekeepers.

"After retiring to a peaceful life tending to his bees, Adam is thrust back into action when his elderly neighbour falls victim to a sinister scam," the official plotline read.

Advertisement

Statham, the star of action franchises like "Transporter", "Meg" and "The Expendables", described Clay as a "super soldier" who steps in to protect society.

"Clay has an incredible skill set... When society can't protect itself, he's the person, a Beekeeper, that comes in to recreate the equilibrium. That's what Adam Clay really stands for - he is one of these guys that doesn't really exist. He’s almost like this ghost that comes in and course corrects," the actor said in a statement.

"The Beekeeper" also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads