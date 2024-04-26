Art & Entertainment

Jasmin Bhasin To Tie The Knot With Aly Goni Soon? Latter Says 'Maybe Kuch Ho Sakta Hai'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin first met during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. Three years later, they made it official on ‘Bigg Boss 14.’

Instagram
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Photo: Instagram
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, a beloved couple in the television industry, have been in a relationship for quite some years now, capturing the hearts of many with their adorable bond. Amidst widespread curiosity about their wedding plans, the former recently hinted at the possibility of tying the knot this year, sparking excitement among their huge fan base.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Aly Goni disclosed that his mother has been urging him and his girlfriend of three years to take the plunge into marriage. He went on to reveal that while Jasmin is also on board with the idea, they haven’t made any concrete plans as of yet. “Jasmin is ready. There is nothing like this. I am also ready,” he said.

When asked if they would be getting married within this year, he smilingly said, “Maybe kuch ho sakta hai (Maybe something can happen).” Watch the video here:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin first met during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. Three years later, they made it official on ‘Bigg Boss 14.’ Speculations about the two gearing up to exchange vows have been making headlines for quite some time now.

However, back in 2023, the actress had shared that they aren’t planning to get married anytime soon. They expressed their desire to concentrate on their individual careers for the time being.

“We have no plans of getting married anytime soon, as we both are very ambitious and our focus is only our career. Aly and I had announced that we are convinced that we are getting married. It is not about our marriage and we are not getting married. Wedding is not on the cards right now, as we are kids,” she had stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmin Bhasin has two Punjabi films lined up, ‘Carry On Jattiye’ and ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.’ On the other hand, Aly Goni was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and the ZEE5 series ‘Jeet Ki Zid.’

