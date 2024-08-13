Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heartfelt post in remembrance of her mom on her 61st birth anniversary. She also visited Tirupati temple with Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji temple with Shikhar Pahariya on mom Sridevis birth anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji temple on mom Sridevi's birth anniversary Photo: Left pic (ANI), second pic (Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has a spiritual connection with Tirupati Balaji temple. She makes sure to visit the holy shrine more often. On her mother actress Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, Janhvi visited Tirupati temple with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. A video from their temple visit has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Janhvi dropped a heartfelt post in remembrance of her mom on her birth anniversary. She shared a picture of the temple, a childhood pic of her with Sridevi and a saree-clad photograph, which she wore for her visit to Tirupati.

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wish Sridevi on 61st birth anniversry - Instagram
On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Remembers His 'Jaan', Khushi Shares Priceless Pic

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, the 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' actress wrote, ''Happy birthday Mumma ❤️ I love you (sic)''.

In the video, Janhvi was seen seeking blessings with Shikhar. The actress wore a yellow saree with a green blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Shikhar wore a traditional south Indian dhoti and shawl.

Here's the video.

Earlier, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Janhvi spoke about being spiritual. She said, "In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically."

The 27-year-old actress added, 'Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on mom’s birthday."

On the professional front, Janhvi's recent release was 'Ulajh' with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Despite a stellar star cast, the film has been struggling at the box office. She will be next seen in 'Devara: Part 1,' that marks her Telugu film debut opposite Jr NTR. She will also be seen in a film with Ram Charan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  2. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  3. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  4. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  5. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  2. Tamil Nadu: 7-Year-Old Slips And Falls On Burning Charcoal Pit During Fire-Walking Ritual | VIDEO
  3. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  4. Genital Torture, Bleeding Eyes: What Autopsy Of Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim Revealed
  5. ‘Sinking’ Town, Shattered Lives
Entertainment News
  1. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
  2. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  3. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  4. On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Remembers His 'Jaan', Khushi Shares Priceless Pic
  5. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
US News
  1. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  2. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  3. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  4. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  5. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  2. Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case
  3. Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X
  4. Chinese Bharatanayam Dancer Scripts History, Performs 'Arangetram' In China
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone