Actress Janhvi Kapoor has a spiritual connection with Tirupati Balaji temple. She makes sure to visit the holy shrine more often. On her mother actress Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, Janhvi visited Tirupati temple with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. A video from their temple visit has gone viral on social media.
On Tuesday, Janhvi dropped a heartfelt post in remembrance of her mom on her birth anniversary. She shared a picture of the temple, a childhood pic of her with Sridevi and a saree-clad photograph, which she wore for her visit to Tirupati.
Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, the 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' actress wrote, ''Happy birthday Mumma ❤️ I love you (sic)''.
In the video, Janhvi was seen seeking blessings with Shikhar. The actress wore a yellow saree with a green blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Shikhar wore a traditional south Indian dhoti and shawl.
Here's the video.
Earlier, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Janhvi spoke about being spiritual. She said, "In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically."
The 27-year-old actress added, 'Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on mom’s birthday."
On the professional front, Janhvi's recent release was 'Ulajh' with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Despite a stellar star cast, the film has been struggling at the box office. She will be next seen in 'Devara: Part 1,' that marks her Telugu film debut opposite Jr NTR. She will also be seen in a film with Ram Charan.