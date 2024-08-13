On Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, her husband producer Boney Kapoor and their daughter Khushi Kapoor remembered her with heartfelt posts.
Khushi shared a priceless throwback picture of herself with her mom and sister Janhvi Kapoor. On Tuesday, August 13, taking to her Instagram handle, 'The Archies' actress shared a childhood picture of her and Janhvi with Sridevi without any caption. It's a cute picture where Janhvi can be seen in a playful mood sticking her tongue out while Khushi is seen giving a serious look. She is seen in short hair.
Boney Kapoor shared a solo picture of his late wife Sridevi and wrote, ''Happy birthday my Jaan''.
Have a look at Khushi and Boney Kapoor's posts here.
Janhvi is yet to post on her mom's birth anniversary.
Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai, a few months before Janhvi's debut movie 'Dhadak.' The veteran actress was found dead of an accidental drowning in a bathtub, at a hotel in Dubai. She was 54. The actress was last seen in 2017 film, 'Mom'.
Earlier, in an episode of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7', Janhvi, while opening up about how life changed after her mom's death, said, "The reality that I am living now is so anchored. It feels secure only because of Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi. I'd like to think that I have retained and preserved whatever she has instilled in me but it almost hurts to remember the person that I was because it was different."
She added, "It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream."