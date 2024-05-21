Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor: There Was A Phase Where I Felt I Need To Be Surrounded By People Who Doubt Me

Actress Janhvi Kapoor strongly believes that having someone in your life who doesn't encourage an individual to follow their dreams is a red flag and shared that there was a phase in which she felt she deserved to be surrounded by those who questioned and doubted her.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Talking to IANS during the press conference for her upcoming film “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi” in the national capital about red flags in relationships, Janhvi said: “I definitely think when you have anyone in your life that doesn't encourage you to follow your dreams that is a red flag.

“I found in my personal life that I am surrounded by people who believe in me and help me believe in myself and I have seen a change in my personality. Once I made the shift with the kind of people I surround myself with,” she said,

The actress, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, recalled how she felt like she deserved to be around people who “didn’t think” much of her.

She shared the reason why: “I remember there was a phase where I felt like I deserve to be surrounded by people who constantly questioned me, doubted me and didn’t think very much of me because in my head I was like ‘no, they are keeping me grounded, they are giving me a reality check’ because I am so scared of becoming delusional.”

However, she asserts it is always positive to have people who can push you to achieve anything.

“Once around the people, who think the best of you, who say no ‘you can do it’, you have no idea what you are capable of….That forces you to look at yourself in a better light,” she said.

Janhvi says, “Women we aren’t encouraged enough to be ambitious.”

“We are expected to be sacrificial, maternal and nurturing figures all the time which is very important for me too and I aspire for that but ambition is equally important for me. So, I hope we get to a point where a woman isn’t judged for her ambition or her choice to just nurture,” she concluded.

The actress said that “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi”, which will be released on May 31, is not just about “cricket” as there is much more to it.

“This film is about dreams…The film is about those people who do not get that support… It is also about those people, who support their partners, friends and near ones to fulfil their dreams. This film is also about a couple, who get married in an arranged marriage setup, discover each other and fall in love. It is also about a father-son relationship. No matter how old you get that validation is always important,” she said.

Since the film is about an imperfectly perfect couple, who love cricket and playing the sport, the actress revealed her favourite Indian cricketer.

Pat came the reply from Janhvi: “M.S. Dhoni and I don’t have to give a reason for that. I think he is everyone’s favourite.”

